Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.72 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Request has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $99.72 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,789.72 or 1.00082511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1007588 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,039,108.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.