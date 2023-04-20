Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hess (HES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00.

4/19/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/5/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $174.00.

3/10/2023 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

Hess stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 71,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

