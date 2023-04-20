Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Shares of ALK opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

