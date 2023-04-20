Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

