Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on May 12th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.