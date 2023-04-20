Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 12th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

PBT stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,106.71% and a net margin of 98.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.