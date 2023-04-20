PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,403,073 shares in the company, valued at $41,981,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $812,568 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

