InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
