Welch & Forbes LLC Has $422,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

