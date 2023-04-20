Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,931 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

