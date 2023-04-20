Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 977 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
