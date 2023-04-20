Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,577.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,745.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,099.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,250.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

