BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on May 31st

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 524 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 784 ($9.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 1.08.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
