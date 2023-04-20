BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on May 31st

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 524 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 784 ($9.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 1.08.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

