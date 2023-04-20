The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

SJM opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

