Ferrari (RACE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.64. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $286.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

