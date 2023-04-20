M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 24th

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.