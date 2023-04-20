Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PEG opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.