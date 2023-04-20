Billington Holdings Plc (BILN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on July 4th

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Billington Trading Up 2.5 %
LON:BILN opened at GBX 405 ($5.01) on Thursday. Billington has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 416 ($5.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,875.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.89.
About Billington
