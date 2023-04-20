Billington Holdings Plc (BILN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on July 4th

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Billington Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:BILN opened at GBX 405 ($5.01) on Thursday. Billington has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 416 ($5.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,875.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.89.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

