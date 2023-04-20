M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&C Saatchi Stock Down 1.4 %

SAA stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.49. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 127.20 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3,460.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 247 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

