BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.