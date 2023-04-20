AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $132.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

