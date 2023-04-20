IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
IntegraFin Price Performance
Shares of IHPGF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
