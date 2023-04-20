AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $152.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $121.28.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

