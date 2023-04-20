Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AWCMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Price Performance

AWCMY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.