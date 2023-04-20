Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Euronext to €85.00 ($92.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

