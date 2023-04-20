Piper Sandler Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $30.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

