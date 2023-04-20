Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $11,867.30 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,050.00 and a 52 week high of $12,155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11,262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,581.87.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment focuses on European companies and business units including Russia.

