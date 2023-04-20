Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $139.00 at Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

NYSE ASH opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

