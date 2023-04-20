Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

DIISY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

