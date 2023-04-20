JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $157.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.22 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

