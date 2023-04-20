Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,512 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

