Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

