Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.