Welch & Forbes LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

