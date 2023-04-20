Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.