Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $202.87 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $301.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.