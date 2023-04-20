Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

