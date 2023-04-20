JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $192.00 at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.