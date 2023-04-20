Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

