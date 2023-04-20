Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $101.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

