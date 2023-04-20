Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,500 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

