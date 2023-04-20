Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 336 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after buying an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

