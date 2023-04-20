Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.