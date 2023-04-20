DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.25 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

