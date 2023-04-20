State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.88 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

RCL stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

