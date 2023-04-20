State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,861.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,850.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,873.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

