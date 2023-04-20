State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $226.34 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total value of $10,208,896.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,688 shares of company stock worth $69,427,664 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

