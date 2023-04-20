State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

NetApp Stock Down 2.7 %

NTAP stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

