State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.26 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.