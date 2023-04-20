State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 600 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

